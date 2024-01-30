A Growing Concern in Children

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), a prevalent neuro-developmental disorder, manifests through persistent patterns of inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity, posing significant obstacles to daily tasks. While affecting both children and adults, the surge of ADHD cases among children presents a new challenge for parents and educators. Approximately 5 to 10% of school-going children grapple with this disorder, with a higher prevalence in boys.

It is crucial to note that not every hyperactive child or individual with mental health challenges necessarily has ADHD. Recent research conducted by CGWC in Srinagar revealed a notable rise in ADHD cases among children. From 734 cases (15%) between 2019-2021, the figures surged to 516 (18%) in 2022 and continued to escalate, reaching 522 (21%) by November 2023.

Children afflicted with ADHD encounter difficulties in focusing, paying attention, organization, and impulse control. They exhibit a short attention span and struggle with concentration, leading to problems in speech and problem-solving.

Researchers suggest a link between ADHD and low levels of neurotransmitters such as dopamine and noradrenaline. Additionally, various factors contribute to ADHD, including genetics, brain injuries, premature birth, and exposure to alcohol and tobacco during pregnancy. ADHD is categorized into three types: predominantly inattentive, predominantly impulsive and hyperactive, and predominantly combined.

Predominantly Inattentive: Characterized by difficulty concentrating, these children are easily distracted by irrelevant stimuli, have a short attention span, and often display forgetfulness. Poor organizational and study skills are common.

Predominantly Impulsive and Hyperactive: These children are hyperactive, excessively energetic, and frequently engage in inappropriate movements. They struggle with waiting their turn, often interrupt others, and exhibit continuous hand and feet movement.

Predominantly Combined: Children with both inattentive and hyperactive traits, requiring a comprehensive approach for management.

Remedial Measures:

Parents and teachers play a pivotal role in helping children with ADHD. Strategies include:

Positive Reinforcement: Implementing a system of positive reinforcement at home and in the classroom to acknowledge and reward positive behaviors.

Classroom Accommodations: Providing seating arrangements that minimize distractions and offering additional time for tasks when needed.

Advocacy: Parents and teachers advocating for appropriate classroom accommodations that align with the child’s learning style.

Children with severe ADHD need professional help. Psychologists conduct behavioural therapy (Cognitive behavioral therapy). CBT can help children learn to recognize and adjust these thoughts to more realistic beliefs that don’t get in their way.

CBT can also teach:

•Relaxation techniques

•Problem-solving strategies

•Skills to regulate emotions and better understand how others think and feel.

Moreover, creating a supportive environment that embraces neurodiversity helps reduce the stigma associated with ADHD. Educating both parents and teachers about the challenges faced by children with ADHD promotes empathy and understanding, fostering a more inclusive atmosphere. It’s crucial for schools to invest in professional development programs for educators, equipping them with the knowledge and skills to effectively support children with ADHD. This proactive approach enhances the overall learning experience for these children and contributes to their long-term success.

Conclusion

Increased awareness, focused support techniques, and a sophisticated grasp of cultural issues are necessary while treating ADHD in children in Kashmir. The community may help foster an atmosphere that supports the holistic development and successful integration of children with ADHD into society by addressing these factors.

BY Hena Mehraj and Mehvish Shakeel, students of clinical psychology