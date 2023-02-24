A Journey from Darkness to Light

Winter in Kashmir is a time of cold, harsh weather, and barren landscapes. It is a season that represents the stage of hardship and struggle in the cycle of life. Allah (SWT) says in the Quran, “Verily, with hardship comes ease.” (Quran 94:6) This saying emphasises the importance of enduring hardships in life and having faith that Allah (SWT) will provide relief and ease. Winter in Kashmir is a test of endurance, patience, and perseverance. The snow-covered mountains and frozen lakes remind us of the temporary nature of life and the importance of embracing the present moment. It is widely believed that winter is a time of inward reflection and contemplation. Winter is a spiritual retreat, where individuals can examine their inner selves and their relationship with God.

Winter in Kashmir also teaches us the importance of gratitude. The Quran reminds us to be grateful for the blessings of Allah (SWT). “And He gave you from all you asked of Him. And if you should count the favor of Allah, you could not enumerate them. Indeed, mankind is [generally] most unjust and ungrateful.” (Quran 14:34) Despite the hardships of winter, Kashmiris are grateful for the snow, which is a crucial source of water for the region. The snowmelt from the mountains in spring nourishes the soil and supports the growth of crops, flowers, and trees.