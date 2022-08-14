A Note on Narrative War

Another glaring example of the narrative war being cleverly employed to affect large scale disturbances pertains to accidental death of two women in Shopian in 2009 due to drowning in a nearby rivulet. An accident came to be falsely portrayed as rape and murder by unknown members of security forces by the agents of false narrative. The falsehood snowballed into a major disruption of public order to the extent that the political government of the day feared losing power. The disorder marked by large scale arson, rioting, damage to public property, injuries to civilians and members of law enforcement, and also a few deaths. The mayhem continued for almost two months with intermittent hartals and bandhs. Four police officers, completely innocent, were put behind the bars not for the allegation of a crime (that never took place) but for failing to investigate it adequately. In an unprecedented and unheard of development, the political government of the day, to cool down the public tempers arrested and jailed the district police chief. It was only after a very detailed and transparent investigation by the country’s best known investigating agency – CBI - under the close watch of the competent court of law, did it emerge and got established beyond any shadow of doubt that it was an accident wherein the two young women died of drowning while crossing the rivulet. The in-depth forensics of the private parts established that one of them was a virgin, the second was pregnant, both did not have any mark of violence or rape related assault. It was also established that the local lady doctor’s report which was exploited by the agents of false narrative was false and had been created under duress of such agents. The vaginal swab attributed to the ‘victims’ turned out to be the vaginal fluid of the lady doctor who created the false report of sexual assault and rape. The case came to be intensively debated during the trial and finally it was judicially determined that it was a drowning accident and not a case of rape and murder. It also was determined that many such, as the lady doctor, were guilty of subverting justice by creating false document and evidence. Thankfully, CBI investigation unearthed the conspiracy hatched by so called civil society members, lawyers and political activists to use this drowning incident to create an anti-state narrative and foment large scale trouble. Many lawyers and other activists were chargesheeted and are facing trail. This is the first such case where police investigation has been able to impose criminal liability for narrative peddling.