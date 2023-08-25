A spectacular feat

International praise for ISRO’s achievement has generally been fulsome. Most of it is genuine but geo-politics cannot be kept out of even scientific and technological success. Thus, many western media outlets were quick to compare India’s success with the failure of the Russian lunar craft in making a soft landing near the south pole a few days before Chandrayaan 3 did so. Adverse comments were made in these reports about the Russian space programme which was said to have declined in recent years. These reports recalled that Russia was the first country to send a satellite to orbit the earth in 1957 and the first country to send a man into space. There is no doubt that these media reports were motivated by heightened Western antipathy towards Russia because of its continuing aggression against Ukraine. It is important that no section of Indians echoes such sentiments for Russian and Indian interests coincide in many areas even though India has been unhappy with Putin’s policy and actions towards Ukraine.

The success of Chandrayaan 3 is a reminder that India has to move rapidly ahead in pure science and technology even as it achieves excellence in their applications. It is true that it is pointless to try to ‘re-invent’ the wheel. If technology that is needed by India is available elsewhere and is sold at reasonable prices it should be obtained instead of seeking to develop it indigenously. What is important is that the country possess skilled manpower that can build further on this kind of imported technology. That is what China has successfully done and is today posing a challenge to Western countries in many areas of frontier technologies such as communications and quantum computing. Clearly, India has been able to demonstrate through Chandrayaan 3 that it has skilled manpower in the space field and also the ability to manufacture engines and other high-grade equipment needed for such a Mission. These skills are now needed to be developed across the board for digital technologies are advancing at mind-boggling speed.