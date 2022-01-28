A speech full of wisdom

The President’s emphasis that citizens should observe what is prescribed by science and not take recourse to superstition, misinformation, prejudice or mythology cannot be faulted on any ground. What he did not add, but is obvious, is that this would be so even where science is groping to find answers as it has in case of the covid 19 pandemic. The President has also clearly implied that in situations such as the pandemic a citizen’s duty to follow expert and scientific advice supersedes the right of choice in such matters. This view is unexceptional. Indeed it is ridiculous to extend the right of individual choice to an extent that society is itself endangered. Such a situation has been going on in the United States. But there is another aspect to all this which brings in a fundamental duty mentioned in the constitution. This is “to develop the scientific temper, humanism and the spirit of inquiry and reform”.