A standing invitation to disaster

In simplest terms, our generation and that of our ageing parents, take solace in the fact we have seen so much of water in rivers, and brimming fresh water lakes. During our childhood we used to fetch water from springs – the bottled water was not even in text books. That way we are seeking pardon for our sins against the nature from the next generation; sorry, we could not preserve and protect these blessings of nature for you. This is quite unacceptable – these unspoken apologies to the self are meaningless as we continue to plunder the nature and inflict all sorts of repression on the natural sources like water, greenery and so on. We must pay for the sins we committed.

For example, I tell it with a sense of acute nostalgia that during my childhood sun could not penetrate the thick forest cover from Chenani to Batote – a stretch of 33 kms of Jammu-Srinagar highway. The forest was impenetrably thick along the highway. Huge waterfalls and freshets wetted the road, a sort of mandatory stop over for enjoying the beauty and blessings of nature. We were happy with all these bounties of nature. Our elders used to thank mother nature for its blessings, but we thought that nature is permanently duty-bound to oblige us. We never woke up to our duties toward nature. Now a bright and hot son travels along the highway; tree lines have disappeared, concrete structures dot the hills, and we marvel at our accomplishments of having conquered the nature with all the cement and bricks – making pucca homes for ourselves and children, least releasing the incalculable damage we have done to the nature and the consequences we have triggered for ourselves and engaged in bequeathing desertification to posterity.