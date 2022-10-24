A steady hand as Congress braces for 2024

The more significant aspect of the change is the failure of the attempt to foist on the party non-leaders like Shashi Tharoor, representative of a set of people who have contributed almost zilch to the Congress and are now busy putting on display an unseemly sideshow to distract and take attention away from a big moment for the party. It comes as no surprise that Madhusudan Mistry, the head of the party election process, slammed Tharoor for claiming irregularities in the elections, calling him two-faced. Tharoor cannot, indeed is incapable of, being a well-wisher of the party he sought to lead. He spends time now in whipping up unnecessary controversy, with a limited and narrow band of followers who are equally unschooled in the idea of service, uncharitable to the Congress and its deep contributions to the growth of India and unwilling to honour a process that allowed a candidate like Tharoor, who should never have been on the ballot, get his chance. Tharoor lost the election, and doubled up by losing grace as well. There are many including those in the media who see him as suave, articulate and a voice that is valuable because he allegedly stands against the Gandhi family and seeks change – whatever that change may mean. But the politically smart among them (not excluding those from the BJP who would probably like to see him head the Congress), know that he is the perfect candidate to further help extinguish whatever fire is left in the party. A player for the Twitter universe and stand-up comedy artiste is the perfect way to annihilate the Congress from within. But that threat has passed, at least for now.

The second is the concerted attempt underway to discredit Kharge himself, calling him a “rubber stamp” or a Gandhi family stooge, even though his contribution over the years has been significant, his conduct through the process of the election has been impeccable and he has kept up dignity in the face of a candidate who hasn’t exactly a record of any serious or meaningful contribution to any institution over the years. Kharge is a follower of Babasaheb Ambedkar and the 12th century philosopher-poet Basavanna, who professed gender equality, fighting for a just cause and was committed to social reform – all qualities that we need today and more so in Kharge’s home State of Karnataka which is caught in a vortex of communalism, an example of which was the hijab row that was recently kicked up.