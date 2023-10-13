A sudden shock to global diplomacy

It is well said that things remain unpredictable in todays changing global geo politics. A series of secret talks between Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Israeli-US diplomats over the past six months in Riyadh were going on. Also the undercover visit of certain officials and top level journalists and a few religious personalities of Pakistan, most probably under the influence of PDM government backed by Army general headquarters Rawalpindi, to Tel-Aviv were taking place. These were believd to have reached near temporal end of recognition of Israel as a sovereign nation in the course of due time. Meanwhile, the Palestinian militia of Gaza strip launched, apparently pre-mediated and a severe assault on Israel. This time by infiltrating into their territory and catching Israeli forces off guard. Dozens of Israeli forces and civilians were killed, and others captured. Israeli Jets pounded the Gaza, killing several hundred civilians. This sent shock waves around the world.
Expectedly this has united the Arabs in support of Palestinian cause. Islamic Republic of Iran, Afghan Taliban, Iraqi militia, Hezbollah and Islamic Jihad of Palestine have vowed to support Hamas. Some of the Arab civil societies across the peninsula have vociferously reacted and shown support to Palestinians. The Middle East observers and the Tel Aviv authorities believe that Russia was indirectly involved and wanted to counter Israel’s presence in Ukraine. Ramzan Kadirov the Chechen president in the Russian Federation announced to send his highly trained Muslim troops to Gaza as peace keeping force that would help civilian population in the war torn Gaza. However it is a known fact that Chechen forces in Ukraine have proved to be a precipitating factor in winning over several territories by Russia. Tehran’s covert role in backing Hamas and Hezbollah is construed to be real.
Washington warned Tehran of serious consequences owing to her meddling with the issue, but Tehran’s morale has been high being an important ally of Sino-Russian camp. The American Jets have landed on Israeli bases that has actuated Russian warning that it would invite her interference if US forces were found directly involved, making the scenario more gruesome. The China having close relations with both KSA and Iran is strongly believed to have impelled Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to quit the plan of Israel’s recognition. This calculated move of China has come at a time when Beijing is spreading her economic campaigns to Arab nations in the Middle East, to which Tel Aviv could emerge as main threat.
The crown Prince announced an end of secret talks, consequently. The KSA monarch had earlier emphasized on US that Islamabad being the sole nuclear power in Islamic world should recognize Israel before Saudi Arabia, which the US thinks would be paradigmatic for Israel. As putatively stated and understood in highest diplomatic circles of Islamabad, US had arranged a deal of 25 billion dollars from KSA to Islamabad in return. Pakistan military rulers are desperate for foreign funding to support their hobbling economy. Ex-army chief, general Bajwa had blatantly expressed his vibes to recognise Israel, to a group of top journalists. Even Arab Emirates monarch King Zahid was believed to be prognosticative to offer another 25 billion loan to Islamabad, in the wake of striking a recognition deal with Tel Aviv, it is learnt. Islamabad has been quite pro actively pursuing a diplomatic effort to carve out a policy favourable to Israel. Many media discussions and certain statements have been witnessed in the near past perhaps to lay out a national consensus on the vexed issue. It is learnt that all major political parties other than PTI were ready to recognize Israel along with the top military brass of the country. Even PM Shahbaz Sharief is said to have visited Tel Aviv secretly a couple of months before. However, it would be too earlier to comment on it, analysts believe in Islamabad.
Although there is growing perception that Hamas renewed offensive on Israel has demoralised military authorities in Pakistan to continue with anti-Imran and anti-PTI designs.
Why the war broke out at this very crucial moment between the Hamas and Israel?The question is doing rounds particularly in Saudi Arabia and Pakistan whose ruling authorities have as of now deserted the idea of striking a peace deal with Tel Aviv.