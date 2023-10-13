A sudden shock to global diplomacy

Expectedly this has united the Arabs in support of Palestinian cause. Islamic Republic of Iran, Afghan Taliban, Iraqi militia, Hezbollah and Islamic Jihad of Palestine have vowed to support Hamas. Some of the Arab civil societies across the peninsula have vociferously reacted and shown support to Palestinians. The Middle East observers and the Tel Aviv authorities believe that Russia was indirectly involved and wanted to counter Israel’s presence in Ukraine. Ramzan Kadirov the Chechen president in the Russian Federation announced to send his highly trained Muslim troops to Gaza as peace keeping force that would help civilian population in the war torn Gaza. However it is a known fact that Chechen forces in Ukraine have proved to be a precipitating factor in winning over several territories by Russia. Tehran’s covert role in backing Hamas and Hezbollah is construed to be real.

Washington warned Tehran of serious consequences owing to her meddling with the issue, but Tehran’s morale has been high being an important ally of Sino-Russian camp. The American Jets have landed on Israeli bases that has actuated Russian warning that it would invite her interference if US forces were found directly involved, making the scenario more gruesome. The China having close relations with both KSA and Iran is strongly believed to have impelled Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to quit the plan of Israel’s recognition. This calculated move of China has come at a time when Beijing is spreading her economic campaigns to Arab nations in the Middle East, to which Tel Aviv could emerge as main threat.