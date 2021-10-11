A yawning gap

It is quite healthy and refreshing to have new ideas and ways of doing things. This shows how we are advancing and progressing in our lives. But these ideas can be clashing sometimes between two generations of people and become a topic of worry.

These clashes lead to distanced relations. It is usually observed between parents and kids. Parents feel that children have become too modern as per the societal norms. Children feel that parents are orthodox and do not understand their feelings. It is always good to have a wide range of ideas, views and opinions. It indicates how we are developing and advancing but sometimes this becomes worrisome when the views and ideas are not accepted by both the generations. Parents create a certain image in minds for their children. They want to bring up their children with values that they have been brought up with and expect their children to follow the same. Parents want children to act in accordance with their values, as they believe, it is for their benefit and would do well to them.

Those who come from old generation always see the younger generation with suspicion. They are not able to make a connection with the younger generation. They think their time was the best time because young people used to value their elders and were more obedient to them. There was a belief that dishonor of your elders would cause irreparable harm to family. On the contrary, in today's times the youth believe that excessive dependence on their elders is dangerous and they should be self sufficient to do anything.

Children on the other hand have broader outlook and refuse to accept the traditional ways. They want to do things in their own ways and don’t like going by any rulebook. Mostly, young people experience conflict during their adolescence. They are desperately searching for self-identity. Parents at times fail to understand the demands of this fast paced world. Ultimately, despite love and affection for each other both are drained out of energy and not able to comprehend the other. Consequently there is a lack of communication and giving up on relationships.

This way conflict begins and they do not come to a particular solution. This is the biggest mistake. With a little understanding and care, we can bridge this gap. One should not give up on relationships just because of difference of opinion. Both parties should understand that no one is completely wrong or right. One can reach a middle ground. But we can bridge the gap by understanding each other and by communicating.

This difference between the new and the old generation has been increasing day by day due to various reasons. Primarily, today's youth think that the present education system has very little relevance in the real world. This is not the purpose of getting a job. The results come out that after finishing school, they realise that they are not worth any job. They become extremely disappointed.

Secondly, life has become so fast that parents have little time for their children. There is a lack of effort towards developing understanding and affinity among young and old generations.

Thirdly, the youth make a difference to the fact that what is expected of them and what exactly is the reality of our country. Discussing dedication, duties, ethics etc. gives youth a great dilemma. Today's young people are not ready to accept blindly accept whatever they teach their elders. When youths know that corruption and politics have entered every sphere of life - they are full of hatred. They are always ready to fight against social and economic discrimination. So they want to seriously see a change in society.