A Zen Koan on Columbus Day | My goal was to bring it with me back into the circle of life.

Maybe the place to start is with this (controversial) declaration: We are all indigenous. By this I mean we all have roots deeper than our comfortable, but guilt-inducing, middle-class lives — we are all, in fact, part of the circle of life. I say this solely with the hope that believing so will permanently open our minds and let us face what we don’t know, indeed, that it will both let us acknowledge the enormity of what we don’t know and begin realizing and valuing, once again, the sacredness of life. We can then begin contemplating change not with outrage and certainty but with humility.

Vijay Kolinjivadi, in an extraordinary essay published several years ago in Al-Jazeera, notes that for the Green New Deal to work, for it to “transform the economy and our lives, it must be decolonial.” That is to say, green thinking can’t just slide into place in a context of global domination and the sacredness of money.