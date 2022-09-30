Abe and Indo-Japan Ties

Abe made a very positive contribution to India’s ties with Japan besides, striking a close personal equation with Modi. Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra correctly appreciated Abe’s role in “turning [a] largely economic relationship into a broad Comprehensive and Strategic Partnership, making it pivotal for the security of both our countries and also for the region’s security”. Kwatra recalled Abe’s speech to the Indian parliament in 2007 and observed that “it laid the ground for the emergence of the Indo-Pacific region as a contemporary political, strategic and economic reality”.

While Abe’s role in the development of India-Japan ties should not be under- estimated it is a fact that the two countries have also come closer to each other because of common concerns arising out of the rise of China. Indeed, Chinese reservations, if not deep feelings of resentments, because of the Japanese attack and conquest of Manchuria in 1931 and a full-fledged war beginning from 1937 between China and Japan continue to be alive. These are the causes for Chinese protests when Japanese politicians visit shrines associated with their country’s militaristic traditions. Japanese leaders like Abe were no longer willing to be weighed down by the actions of their ancestors during the Second World War; nor were they as committed to Japan’s pacifist and anti-nuclear weapons traditions that began after the Second World War.