Academics, research and industry under one roof

Under the policy, the alliance between Indian educational institutions with foreign higher education institutions that have performed better in the world rankings has also been approved. We need to explore this also. If need arises, institutions should start short diploma and certificate courses under new vocational courses. Academic Bank of Credits will function like a digital bank, where students can amass credits from subjects of their choice, choosing or leaving a curriculum as per their preference. The accumulated credits can then be used for getting their degrees. It encourages a multidimensional skill set and emphasises on breaking the disciplinary boundaries and pedagogical change for cognitive-affective-life skill development. We need well-rounded and skill-full students after completions of degrees/diplomas. A holistic and multidisciplinary education system would aim to develop all capacities of human beings-intellectual, social, physical, emotional, and moral in an integrated manner. NIT Srinagar has recently taken several initiatives to form new departments and centres with multi-disciplinary teaching and research programs, which dovetail nicely with the broad objectives of the NEP 2020. The Institute has in recently established start of art Center for Research Facility (CRF) and started i-dream, which is highly interdisciplinary in nature and is in tune with NEP-2020. The Water Resources Centre (WRC) and Tribology Laboratory of Mechanical Engineering Department, which was recently awarded FIST grant are equipped with many sophisticated instruments. The FIST Supported PG Department of Physics is all set to establish Photonics Centre and a school of Biological Materials that will focus on doctoral and PG courses including special programmes for medical professionals. The Special Laboratory for Multifunctional Nanomaterials (LMN) funded by Nano-Mission in the department also promotes inter-disciplinarity.