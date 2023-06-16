Adam Smith still relevant at 300

However, our understanding of Smith only from the lens of his Wealth of Nations book is incomplete and misleading. He wrote another book, “The Theory of Moral Sentiments” seventeen years earlier in 1759. This is the book that he considered his most important contribution. In this book his stature as a leading light of Scottish enlightenment shines brightly. He was acutely concerned about justice and fairness. He also believed that people do not want to do better for themselves by hurting others. We have a “spectator self”, which one can interpret as an inner conscience, which guides us. He wrote, “The chief part of human happiness arises from the consciousness of being beloved.” Here being loved, is not about pleasing people, but about being admired and respected. Man wants not only to be loved, but to love. That is be worthy of love, and live that high moral standard.

Indirectly echoing this, the founder of Infosys, Narayan Murthy, once said, that he wanted his company, not to be the biggest, or most profitable or with the highest market value, but to be the most respected. Smith wrote, that we may not understand the predicament of others because we have never experienced it. Nevertheless, we can imagine it, or put ourselves in the shoes of others. This is the essence of empathy, which he championed. Smith would be the first one to argue that too much inequality is unjust and unfair. But he believed that the betterment of the lives of others would come through beneficence, and through philanthropy, not government’s coercion. Of course this can be debated, but his concern for fairness and justice cannot. Smith held the Chair of Logic and Rhetoric at the University of Glasgow. Naturally the art of persuasion was central to his thesis.