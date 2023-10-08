AI: A Beacon of Hope in Veterinary Medicine

When it comes to life-threatening disorders, it is vital to detect them early. This may appear to be impossible, but with the correct data, vets may make accurate predictions about which animals will get a disease. Chronic kidney disease (CKD) in cats is an excellent example; it is not reversible, and the patient has already incurred kidney damage by the time it manifests. It also tends to afflict older cats, so by the time a vet diagnoses CKD, the cat's quality of life has already been significantly impaired. If the onset of CKD can be foreseen, the patient can be treated before kidney impairment develops, greatly improving the cat's health and quality of life. Recently, researchers developed an algorithm to identify CKD in cats before they become sick. They used AI to forecast if a cat would acquire CKD within the following two years, and it was able to accomplish so with higher than 95% accuracy. This model may be readily integrated into hospital practice or diagnostic laboratory software to help vets make clinical judgements about sick cats.

It's crucial to remember that, while AI excels at crunching figures and swiftly digesting massive amounts of data, it struggles with some of the things that humans excel at. Human talents that AI cannot replicate include creativity, problem-solving without a predetermined training dataset, and, of course, bedside manners. As a result, AI is a wonderful ally for your veterinarian. By relieving the vet of the burden of diagnosis, prediction, or data analysis, AI allows you to focus on your dog or cat's health issues, decide on treatment plans, and ensure he has the greatest quality of life possible. Another factor to consider is how clients react to AI technology. While largely outside veterinarians' control, client acceptance of AI will be critical to its success. Transparency and client education can help veterinary practitioners encourage acceptance. AI-powered apps and solutions for farmers and veterinarians are already on the rise, but the options continue to be limited and in the early phases of development. The future of AI in animal health is uncertain, but it is an exciting future to anticipate. What do you think? Will AI take over and play a pivotal role, or is it simply a gimmick?