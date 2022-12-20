All about change in interest rates

According to the history sheet of the case, the aggrieved customer in 20019 approached the State Commission, New Delhi against ICICI Bank. The customer alleged that the bank increased the interest rate of a home loan and expanded the tenure of EMIs without informing him. The State Commission decided against ICICI Bank with directions to pay Rs. 1.62 lakh along with interest in addition to an aggregate amount of Rs. 1 lakh towards compensation and costs. The bank filed an appeal before the NCDRC against the State Consumer court order.

“There is nothing on record to show that either the bank had fixed the rates of interest in any erroneous way, contrary to the principles and the guidelines applicable or had differentiated between similar situate borrowers in this respect,” the order further added.