All about cheque

What are the most important directions regarding the use of cheque?

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked the banks to take certain steps while dealing with incidents of frequent dishonour of cheques. The banks have been told to make it clear to its customers that in the event of frequent dishonour of a cheque for want of sufficient funds in the account, no fresh cheque book would be issued. In case of current account holders, the bank has the discretion to close the account. Meanwhile, if cheques drawn on a particular account are dishonoured four times during a financial year for want of sufficient funds, banks are allowed to deny a fresh cheque book to the customer.

Another important thing to note is that the validity of the cheque is only three months. The banks are under regulatory directions not to accept cheques having age beyond three months. After the stipulated period, the cheque loses value and remains a mere piece of paper.

There’s also a regulatory direction on writing on the cheque. No alteration or modification in cheques is allowed even if an authorized signature has been made at the place of alteration. The banks will dishonour any kind of altered cheques. So, if a drawer makes some mistake in writing a cheque, he should simply cancel the cheque leaf and write a new one. Otherwise, the banks will only dishonour the cheque.