All about unclaimed deposits

After the account remains inoperative for one year, the banks have to explore the possibility of contacting the accountholder either through post or telephone to ascertain the reason for not conducting transactions in his account. If the customer cannot be traced, the bank has to contact the introducer or nominee of the account. If the accountholder still remains untraced for another year, the account has to be termed inoperative. Once the account falls in the inoperative category, the accountholder cannot operate it before complying with certain mandatory formalities. Notably, money lying in dormant bank accounts is transferred to the Depositor Education and Awareness Fund (DEAF) within a period of three months from the expiry of the above-said 10 years. The depositor is, however, entitled to claim from the bank her/his deposit or any other unclaimed amount or operate the account after the expiry of 10 years, even after such amount has been transferred to DEAF. The bank is liable to pay the amount to the depositor/claimant and claim a refund of such amount from DEAF.

It’s also worth mentioning that under Section 26 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 requires banks to submit to RBI information about these accounts within 30 days after each calendar year ends. Unclaimed deposits can be claimed by their legal owners after satisfying certain conditions prescribed by RBI.