All is possible if we follow the trend

I believe that the culture of competition groomed among our youth of the J and K can bring cataclysmic changes in our social set up. We need excellence but excellence is a not an end to itself but a process, so is education which has no centrifugal limits and is a persistent process of creativity, innovation and inspiration. In the present world, there are various challenges of Economy, Science and Technology. Cataclysmic changes are taking place in social dynamism all over the world. The only way to address these challenges is to invest in educational technology and research, so that we can impart quality education. If we study the developmental gap between the east and the west, it is primarily in advancement in Science and Technology where now the artificial intelligence is taking the pivotal role.

We are a nation of nearly 1. 30 crores of people, with a huge number of youth. Nature has blessed us with the human capital, resources, bounties and blessings. We have the capacity and capability to be one of the leading nations of the world provided we adhere to three “D” postulate - Duty, Devotion and Discipline. Former President of India, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam has said that ignited mind of the youth is the most powerful resource on the earth, above the earth and under the earth. He was of the view that we should allow our young generation to dream and facilitate them to translate their dreams into reality. There should be a great vision, because without vision, nation dies. For a Nation to grow, the youth are the catalysts of change. They are the assets of our family, Society, Country and the World. We have to believe firmly that nothing is impossible provided we choose the right path and determine our goal in a realistic manner. The Nobel laureate Economist, Prof. Amritya Sen has consistently argued that for human welfare, we need to invest more in social schemes and predominantly, in health and Education. Healthy mind, healthy body and educated humans can enable us to get rid of poverty, illiteracy and diseases.