America is sneezing again

Usually, America’s sneezing shakes the geographies across the globe like a jelly. Be it stock market crash, financial crisis or bank failures in America, the world turns heads on the events as they feel the ripples of a doomsday. This time the successive failure of two private banks in the US, California-based Silicon Valley Bank and a New York based Signature Bank, has unleashed a wave of fear among the depositors, not only there but also in the rest of the world. Approximately 175 billion dollars of deposits are reported to be at stake in Silicon Valley Bank alone! It’s considered the largest bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis.

The collapse of both banks based in a country which has the reputation of being the most developed nation in the world and having highest benchmarks almost in every sphere, be it socio-economic, political, bureaucratic or corporate domain, is genuinely worrisome for the general public located in other parts of the world. The failure of these once reputed financial institutions directly reflects the fragile banking regulations existing in the US. The US regulators may cope up with such failures in the financial system of their country, but the question remains how come the most developed nation in the world affords such collapses that too happening in a jiffy.