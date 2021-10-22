Amit Shah’s J&K visit is significant

After August 5, 2019—when the Centre announced its decision to scrap J&K’s special status and divided it into two Union Territories—the erstwhile princely state has witnessed massive transformation and development but the recent killings of eleven civilians, including five non-locals, have to some extent eclipsed the good work that has been done on the ground level.

Militants going on a killing spree hasn’t deterred the J&K Government from carrying forward its agenda of peace, prosperity and development. It seems determined to pull the Himalayan region out from the quagmire of uncertainty and turmoil.



Since 2019, J&K has witnessed many firsts. The recent announcement of direct flight from Srinagar to Sharjah, the initiative will bring the Middle East closer to Kashmir. More than one lakh Kashmiris are working in Sharjah. The direct flight to Srinagar will bring them home within a few hours as customs, immigration and all other facilities will be available at the Srinagar Airport. It’s a welcome step and a major relief to travellers intending to fly to the Emirates.