These propositions are not merely theoretical but of practical utility. This is because a duality or multiplicity of command in a war inevitably leads not only to confusion but to bickering, heartburn and accusations as have been witnessed between the Wagner group and the Russian ministry of defence. In extreme cases, and the Wagner mutiny, would fall in this category, it can lead to major adverse consequences to the entire war effort. It is being argued that one reason why the Wagner group was used was to maintain deniability when breaking the rules of war was to be undertaken by Russia during the Ukraine invasion. This is an argument of despair and reveals major weaknesses in Russia’s war fighting capabilities. Indeed, it is a sure recipe for a ‘solution’ worse than the problem itself.

In conceptual terms the use of entities such as the Wagner group represent the outsourcing of war. Russia is not the only state which has done so. The United States too has used what are euphemistically called ‘contractors’ in Afghanistan and Iraq. Their functions included guard duties of sensitive installations, training of local forces and logistical support of regular US troops. These ‘contractors’ are employees of companies, some of which became controversial, for they were accused of profiteering. In Iraq and Afghanistan there were instances, when ‘contractors’ used force against local Afghans and Iraqis. A particularly notorious and controversial case was in September 2007 in Mansour, Iraq when contractors belonging to the Blackwater company killed twenty Iraqi civilians. These contractors who were travelling in two vehicles in a crowded area claimed that they came under attack and used force in self-defense. However, credible accounts indicated that their vehicles’ movement was impeded because of heavy traffic and the contractors had no reason to open fire.