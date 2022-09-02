An Open Letter

Being a student interested to pursue a degree in Liberal Arts, we exist at the very nucleus of this. To be ranked based on the 12th marks we score. Where competition is so cut-throat. A small variation of 0.2% makes the difference between life and death. Success and failure. I have now experienced this at a very personal level.

Before even starting high school, my dream college was St. Xavier’s (Autonomous), Mumbai. I had visited the campus when I was in the 8th grade. My father was working with an NGO that partnered with them for a college festival. I volunteered to help. Since then I’ve kept tabs. Looking out for cut-offs each year. Throughout 9th-12th grades everything I did was to lead me up here.

When my time came, I applied. The first merit list appeared on the 30th of July, 2022. That day I realized 97% wouldn’t take me anywhere. First cut off FYBA general list was 98.83%. I opened the website to check the date for 2nd merit list. Sat back for a moment and thought it’s best to distract myself into something less important till then. The trance ended on 4th August. Because the second cut off was 98.4%. I had never been so disappointed. It didn’t feel right. I did not want to let this go so easily. My parents advised I make a visit to the college.