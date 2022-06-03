An uncontrollable gun lobby

An eighteen-year-old white boy, Payton S Gendron, killed 10 black persons in a supermarket in Buffalo. Gendron carried out this heinous act with a semi-automatic weapon. He was apprehended by the police who have characterised the act as racially motivated and a hate crime. Gendron has been charged with murder and has entered a plea of ‘not guilty’. While psychologists may determine that the motivations for and the nature of the Uvalde and Buffalo crimes are not identical there are two facts that cannot be denied. One: both Ramos and Gendron were exhibiting abnormal tendencies which were overlooked by those who were in contact with them. Two: both the killers possessed semi-automatic weapons which made it far easier for them to kill the number of children and adults they did.

After the Uvalde tragedy President Joe Biden spoke in great anguish at the deed. Addressing those who had lost their children in Uvalde he said “to lose a child is like having a piece of your soul ripped away”. Biden recalled other incidents of mass shootings in schools in the US. Saying “I am sick and tired of it” he added “We have got to act”. Biden then asked “When in God’s name we are going to stand up to the gun lobby”? He went on to observe that while there are maladjusted persons all over the world no where else do such mass killings take place with the frequency they do in the US?