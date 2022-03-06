And the West exposes itself

The more they kill the more they are blood thirsty. It is only 6 or 7 months since US-NATO departed from Afghanistan that another front has been opened in Ukraine by the rival world powers Russia, and NATO backed America. Both the sides enjoy secret as well as open support of their allies. Nearly more than half of Ukraine after witnessing Russian onslaught has been rendered unfit for human dwelling. There is not an iota of doubt that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a shrewd, and ruthless ruler of a pseudo-democratic country who fought four wars before this and lost none - Crimea, Chechnya, Georgia and Syria. All the states were mercilessly trampled down by Russian army.

The global political analysis shows how a popular comedian television star Volodimyr Zelensky was assisted to rise to the throne of Ukraine by the anti-Russian camp and how the plan of besieging Russia was formulated. The plan of bowing down Russia was directly related to opening up of army campaign in South China Sea, as strongly believed in Moscow and Beijing. The spine chilling threats emanating from Russian invasion of Ukraine has silenced all the neighboring Russian sovereign countries where as severe trade and political sanctions have baffled Russia. The only hope of its economic survival remains to be People’s Republic of China who has wowed to bail Russia out.