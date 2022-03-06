And the West exposes itself

Once the German philosopher George Heger said that the only thing we learn from history is that we learn nothing from the history. This quote fits well on the meltdown of today’s war mongering west, red in tooth and nail, awfully busy fighting each other. Not only Benito Andrea Mussolini and Adolf Hitler or Joseph Stalin, who earned bad name as ruthless dictators of the past, mowing down nations after nations in military campaigns to garner more and more power, but also the most sophisticated democracies of the west have their due contribution to the appalling savagery committed in the armed conflicts all over the globe.
The human world is not safe even in this era of democracy, liberty, and highly held human rights perspectives. The highly polarized world, as is seemingly witnessed today, is setting stage swiftly ready for world war three; if that happens no space would be left for humanity to breathe. The US-NATO alliance has flexed its muscles in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria and are busy throwing their weight in the on-going Yemen war to boom up their weapon’s trade and keep their arsenal manufacturing ordnance industries mushrooming. The entire Europe, Eastern or Western, has developed a mercantile warfare economy wherein war planes, tanks, missiles, ICBMs, cluster bombs, biological and even nuclear arsenals are for sale to make more and more money. They make others fight to secure their own countries.
The estimates suggest that round about more than 2 million human souls were killed in Afghanistan during Soviet Russian and US-NATO invasion; 1.2 million people were killed in Iraq invasion by the US led NATO to hunt down a military dictator Saddam Hussein. Alone 0.5 million new borne babies were killed through inhuman sanctions on Iraq for the want of necessary medicine and vaccines. Countless men, women, and children have suffered in Palestine over the past more than 70 years with no hue and cry from the champions of human rights and freedom. Serial bombings and missile attacks have turned Syria into a country of rubble, murdering about 0.8 million humans and forcing migration of 2 million people.
The more they kill the more they are blood thirsty. It is only 6 or 7 months since US-NATO departed from Afghanistan that another front has been opened in Ukraine by the rival world powers Russia, and NATO backed America. Both the sides enjoy secret as well as open support of their allies. Nearly more than half of Ukraine after witnessing Russian onslaught has been rendered unfit for human dwelling. There is not an iota of doubt that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a shrewd, and ruthless ruler of a pseudo-democratic country who fought four wars before this and lost none - Crimea, Chechnya, Georgia and Syria. All the states were mercilessly trampled down by Russian army.
The global political analysis shows how a popular comedian television star Volodimyr Zelensky was assisted to rise to the throne of Ukraine by the anti-Russian camp and how the plan of besieging Russia was formulated. The plan of bowing down Russia was directly related to opening up of army campaign in South China Sea, as strongly believed in Moscow and Beijing. The spine chilling threats emanating from Russian invasion of Ukraine has silenced all the neighboring Russian sovereign countries where as severe trade and political sanctions have baffled Russia. The only hope of its economic survival remains to be People’s Republic of China who has wowed to bail Russia out.
With the world’s economic and military power, China, rallying behind Putin the possibilities of pan-world war cannot be ruled out. particularly when US and her NATO allies are constantly putting their heads together to counter Russia in Ukraine. Albeit some cracks have started appearing in NATO alliance when Germany criticized NATO for provoking Russia and invoking war in Ukraine. Together with Germany, Turkey another NATO member country has refused to accept US demand of arming Ukraine with its deadly and robust drones and dismissed any possibility of joining NATO imposed sanctions on Russia.
The West has seen two catastrophes of world wars, now a third catastrophe is knocking at their doors with Ukraine becoming a nuclear flash point that would start a doomsday not only in Europe but its aftermath might ruin the Asian continent too. Hunger for power and wealth would not allow the world to be a place of peace, stability and human emancipation. The yesterday’s clash of civilization as postulated by George W. Bush while invading Iraq and Afghanistan has not yet been defined by America or Europe while the West is in clash with the West.
