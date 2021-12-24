Another year ends, but Covid stays

The leaders of great powers should have sunk their differences and commissioned theirs and other global experts to recommend strategies to combat the virus. Such an approach required wisdom in world leaders, especially of the US and China. However, former US President Donald Trump first downplayed the dangers of the virus and thereafter adopted erratic and at times bizarre positions. Far from leading the international community to forge a consensus to handle the gravest global health crisis since the Influenza of 1918-20, Trump pulled the US out of the World Health Organisation (WHO), accusing it of showing bias in favour of China. It is true that WHO’s conduct in the initial months in 2020 was unsatisfactory for it did not press China enough to give information on the new coronavirus but the answer to that would have been for the US to steer matters in the right direction within the WHO. Instead Trump whose focus was entirely on winning the Presidential election decided to become insular in keeping with his over-all ‘America First’ approach. It was good that Trump’s successor Joe Biden reversed Trump’s decision on WHO and the US has re-joined the organisation.

President Xi Jinping is obsessed with pushing China on the path of glory. He is therefore simply unable to take any step that will show China in a poor light. Hence, his instinctive response to the emergence of the new coronavirus in end-2019 in Wuhan was to severely restrict information flows in order to avoid China being criticised. This prevented a common global response to be put in place early to try to prevent the virus from spreading. Indeed when Australia pressed for the origin of covid-19 to be investigated by WHO, China launched a diplomatic and trade offensive against it. There is some indication that Xi Jinping had alerted Trump about the virus but surely what was needed was for China to alert the world expeditiously. Further, all through the past two years China has aggressively pushed its competition with the US and has continued to conduct itself irresponsibly with other states, including India.