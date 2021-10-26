Are cartoons safe for our kids

Childhood is a stage of innocence and above all a foundation for healthy personality development. Child is like a wax and can be moulded in any shape. He imbibes what he see. For him nothing is right or wrong. How cartoon characters are dressed, how they behave have deep impact on children. The cartoon series on awareness of sexual abuse also should not provide unnecessary details.

The other issue with cartoon series is that they are more unrealistic. They talk about imaginary things. A cartoon series Bheem; one of the popular and favourite to most kids though encourags helping behaviours and friendship, also shows unrealistic things. He eats ladoos and fights every situation. Nothing is impossible for him and no one overpowers him. What this conveys to little minds that by eating Ladoos they will become strong and fight every hard situation. In another series a child Balveer is shown to be very kind; he has supernatural powers and flies to “Pari lok”(land of the fairies). The other cartoon Doraemon is presented as a character with great wit; who has many gadgets like translation Jelly, Everywhere door. He gets everything done by his secret gadgets; this makes children crave for such gadgets.