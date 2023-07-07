As peace returns to J&K

The developments that have taken place after August 5, 2019—when the Centre announced its decision to abrogate J&K’s special status and divide the erstwhile state into two Union Territories—have proven beyond doubt that the former rulers allowed terrorism to continue to cling to power. Politicians were direct beneficiaries of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. This enabled them to manipulate New Delhi and extract maximum benefits by claiming that they only could save Kashmir from falling into the lap of Pakistan.

By perpetuating the conflict, these politicians could grind their own axe, consolidate their power, and maintain a stranglehold on the region. However, the revocation of Article 370 and the complete merger of J&K with the Union of India disrupted their reign, enabling the Central Government to take decisive action against terrorism. PM Modi led regime “bit the bullet” by taking a bold decision to end J&K’s 70-year long old status-quo. It marked a paradigm shift in the history of the Himalayan region. This move facilitated the dismantling of the terror ecosystem that had thrived for decades. Proponents of peace who had long claimed that normalcy could only be achieved by capitulating to Pakistan and its sponsored terrorists were proven wrong. The abrogation provided an opportunity for the Central Government to restore peace in the region. Under the leadership of PM Modi, the present regime demonstrated unwavering commitment to restore peace in J&K. The hegemony of the former rulers was shattered, and the sponsors of terrorism were confronted head-on.