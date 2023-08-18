As we are past the pandemic

As the virus was new, the medical profession had no clear idea of how to deal with it. Certainly, there were no universally accepted medical protocols against it. Only non-therapeutic means were available to stem its spread. These relied on personal hygiene and social distancing. Hence, a policy of lockdowns was pursued in all countries, including India. This necessarily led to stopping the wheels of industry, causing enormous hardship to labour, especially migrant workers. India witnessed painful scenes of lakhs of desperate workers leaving their places of work to go back, many on foot, for their home towns which were located hundreds of miles away.

Countries with advanced medical facilities, like the United States and those of Western Europe, were also badly hit with hospitals overflowing and shortages of life saving systems. Memories of the last great pandemic—the great influenza—of 1918-1920 were revived. That had led to a death toll of between 5 to 10 per cent of the then human population. If this was the condition of the advanced countries fears were expressed about the fate of the developing countries. However, the medical profession relatively quickly rose to the occasion and found vaccines which could prevent Covid or reduce its severity. India became one of the principal centres of vaccine production, both of the indigenously developed variety and of foreign origin. The government’s performance in developing a programme for inoculating those of the vast population of this land who needed vaccinations was excellent. Yet, the Delta wave of the early and mid-summer of 2021 hit India and the rest of the world very hard.