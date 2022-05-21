Backyard Poultry Farming

Importance of backyard poultry

Backyard poultry makes substantial contributions to household food security throughout the developing world. They are used as sources of meat and eggs for consumption. It is a source of income and thus represents a major contribution alleviating poverty. The demand for backyard poultry is increasing day by day in urban areas also. It is an alternative source of animal protein due to the fact that they can be slaughtered and consumed as a single meal and thus need no special storage facilities. Backyard poultry is also meant for the welfare of women and children in developing countries. Besides rural households, these low-input, low-output poultry-husbandry systems are an integral component of the livelihoods of most rural, peri-urban and urban households.. Backyard poultry rearing is based on low input low output management. Flocks are hardly more than 30 adult birds per household and minimal care with no supplementation is needed for their maintenance.

Regarding their housing, night shelter is given during summer in order to prevent them from predators. Night shelters include rudimentary coops. They are left in morning to consume available insects, fallen grains and kitchen waste around the house and take care of themselves. Backyard poultry birds are excellent foragers. Scavenged feed mainly comprise insects, food waste, green grass, leafy vegetables and grains. They also help in pest control and with their help, waste material (insects, ants, fallen grains, green grass, kitchen waste and vegetable waste etc.) can be efficiently converted into the egg and chicken meat for human consumption.