Bangus is calling | We expect that this tourist destination is developed as it deserves

Esteemed Ma’am,
I would like your good self to spare a few moments from your busy schedule to go though the below mentioned facts. Soon after assuming charge as worthy Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, you visited various places in the area and over the last few days, your back to back appointments clearly reveals how much uneasy lies the head that wears the crown.
Madam, I am writing to your respected self as a local sightseer with the hope that I will be heard. All I want to bring into your kind notice is the lot of sufferings that people face while going towards an emerging must-visit tourist destination of Bangus Valley. Very recently, when my long cherished dream of visiting this scenic-spot materialized, I saw the hardships of people very closely. This tourist destination in Mawer constituency of Kupwara to the West of Handwara some 48 from district headquarters is attracting nature lovers in numbers with each passing day.
No doubt this place is greatly captivating, full of natural beauty; endowed with deodar forests, unique wildlife, snow-caped mountains, pristine waters, and inspiring meadows. Yet, a timely attention from your noble side may make it a mesmerizing one. I am absolutely sure that your single visit to this tourist place may bring smiles to the faces of thousands of people.
Every district remains mostly known to its people and what makes it known to the rest of the world is these tourist spots. Whenever Kupwara is talked about, some beautiful places like Seemab, Lolab, Bangus Valley, and Drungyari quickly come to the mind even if one has not visited them. And in order to make these places known to everyone, the tourism infrastructure is to be developed to attract more people. Your good self is aware of the fact that compared to local visitors non-locals are not used to hardships. The more facilities provided to these visitors, more tourist flow to the spot.
I am pained to point here that prior to Bangus, a road stretch of some 5 kilometers is so dilapidated that if timely repairs are not undertaken, it can lead to fatal accidents. I have myself seen number of vehicles getting stuck on this rough road. The stranded had no other option except moving ahead on foot. Unless the risky road is not fully macadamized the spot will witness least tourist flow, and that hits the economy.
Actually only LMVs approach towards Bangus Valley because the place is totally a nightmare in terms of road quality. And when after a lot of hardships, one finally reaches the valley, a new set of misfortunes greets in the form of drinking water scarcity, no network facility, no shops, no parking points, no food outlets, and no accommodation. In order to cater to the needs of the visitors, certain steps must be taken. And the first step towards development of Bangus would undeniably be the development of infrastructure - roads, and above mentioned tourist-friendly amenities.
Madam, Bangus Valley is at the altitude of 10,000 ft. Higher than the scenic Gulmarg. As such the place has a great potential to bring economic benefits to the local community. How great it would be if tourists here are provided clean camping sites, tourist lodges, golf-courses, parks, etc! With an estimated area of 300 Sq. Kms, this valley craves to be developed during the summer months only because during this time the weather remains fine. As your good-self has remained the Mission Director of the National Health Mission (NHM) and also chairperson of District Jal Jeevan (JJM) committee, you may effectively bring into utilization the crystal clear waters gushing out here and boost the local livelihood in multiple ways.
Let me also draw your kind attention towards the lack of healthcare facility at this place. With at least the opening up of one mobile Primary Health Centre (PHC), hundreds of visitors and the local Gujjar & Bakerwal community will get benefited. Moreover, horses may be used for taking visitors from one side to another which will help locals to earn their livelihood.
Ma’am, summer season is the best time to promote eco-tourism to attract visitors within-and-beyond the UT of J&K - for film-making, adventure tourism, etc. And for that Bangus Valley remains the first choice for everyone. Every year in the month of August, the district administration organizes a Bangus Mela festival, which makes a great difference to tourism restoration. It is indeed this mela which has made this second off beat destination known to masses. How wonderful would it be Madam, if your good-self arranges this festival in advance so that it attracts more people.
Thanking you in anticipation.
The author is teacher by profession, and a recipient of National Peace Award
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.