Bangus is calling | We expect that this tourist destination is developed as it deserves

Every district remains mostly known to its people and what makes it known to the rest of the world is these tourist spots. Whenever Kupwara is talked about, some beautiful places like Seemab, Lolab, Bangus Valley, and Drungyari quickly come to the mind even if one has not visited them. And in order to make these places known to everyone, the tourism infrastructure is to be developed to attract more people. Your good self is aware of the fact that compared to local visitors non-locals are not used to hardships. The more facilities provided to these visitors, more tourist flow to the spot.

I am pained to point here that prior to Bangus, a road stretch of some 5 kilometers is so dilapidated that if timely repairs are not undertaken, it can lead to fatal accidents. I have myself seen number of vehicles getting stuck on this rough road. The stranded had no other option except moving ahead on foot. Unless the risky road is not fully macadamized the spot will witness least tourist flow, and that hits the economy.