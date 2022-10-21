Battle for Himachal | An election campaign in Himachal, focused on the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) of employees

Owing to ill -health of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi’s commitment to Bharat Jodo Yatra’, it was the turn of AICC general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi to take over the reign of Himachal Congress as a poll strategist to steer it to victory. Hence she acted as a big morale booster and motivator to the party cadres during the launch the election campaign at Thodo Ground in Solan.

It was a big crowd which had come from different parts of the state but primarily from the districts of old Himachal including Solan, Shimla and Sirmaur which had been responsive to Priyanka’s speech who was successful in connecting with the audience specially women as she is good a orator and speaks refined Hindi. Priyanka cleverly tried to emotionally correlate herself with the people of hilly state when shared the secret of choosing Mashobra in Shimla as her second home. Priyanka disclosed that her grandmother Mrs Indira Gandhi had a desire to settle in the beautiful hills of Queen of hills hence she decided to fulfil her dream. Secondly, the Nehru- Gandhi family had a special love for people of this state and did everything to protect its independent identity which had culminated when Mrs Gandhi addressed a huge crowd at historical Ridge Maidan on January 25,1971 after fulfilling their aspiration and ambition of attainment of Statehood. She narrated that her grandmother addressed the people while it was snowing and none moved from their place till the speech concluded. She mentioned contributions made by Dr Y.S.Parmar,Thakur Ram Lal and Virbhadra Singh in shaping up Himachal but laid emphasis on development model adopted by six time CM. While motivating the party cadres, Priyanka preferred to give weightage and authenticity to ten guarantees given in election manifesto by Congress to people of Himachal hence she reiterated to fulfil these promises which have got approval of high command. At this juncture, AICC general secretary opted to focus on unemployed youths crossing the mark of fifteen lakh and over two lakh employees who are in up in arms against BJP government as they are adamant on their demand of Old Pension scheme (OPS). She sought their support to oust the BJP government and assured to implement OPS within hours of assumption of power which had already been done in congress ruled states like Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and coalition government in Jharkhand.