Between Story and Silence

Perhaps, the same happens with a ‘lazy writer’, who is influenced by the processes of the time around him. He is shaped by the vibes encircling him. There is a lot of noise drowning his voice. A daily dose of interposed chaos and confusion obscures his voice. Though silence is often known to have the strongest voice, his silent interpretation gets saturated. It is because he is putting up in a space where there is the long, frantic hammering of senseless sounds. The agony of our writer does not stop here. He wishes to write about society, he wants to pen down his ideas on human development, and he aspires to put across his word about his experiences. But alas! his topical subject is pain, the issues of human development have been replaced by human rights concerns, and he has experienced nothing but anguish. His voice has been muffled whenever he tried to make his voice heard amidst noises. What else the writer here has to write about except pain and protests, betrayal and befooling. For he lives in the land where ideas clash with deeds.

His loud silence needs to be read. He has witnessed goons and gallows, blood and betrayal, coercion and containment….and in all this, he finds his voice getting faded miserably in the market of noise.