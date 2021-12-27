Between substance and symbolism

As knowledge increases the people indulge in inventing their kind of sects, with the intentions, flight of fancy & weird new ideas, to raise their separate identity, their flag, and the resultant competitive mad-race to let others down. In the religion that propagates one God, one Prophet, and one Book and a lucid way of life, they know they won’t have any chance to have any separate niche, leadership, pride, and vanity. People won’t gather around them nor will people supplicate before them in honor, leaving them with their coffers empty. Redefining beliefs, philosophies, rituals, and ways of worship and living life, distract believers from the real spirit of religion. Complexities created can’t be understood by common people, the aim is to leave them confused. Religious fanaticism doesn’t suggest that those afflicted appear wild-eyed or deranged; quite the contrary, they present themselves as thoughtful and responsible people inspired by the loftiest of ideas. Nevertheless, their absolute confidence in themselves and their cause, their willingness to do anything for a supposed higher good, and their dehumanization of their opponents, are indicative of kind of ‘imbalances’.

The core of religious fanaticism is actual, valid, transpersonal, or spiritual experiences. Such a transpersonal identification can lead to attitudes, beliefs, and behaviors based on this strong valuation and even idealization of the higher (and these may over time develop into a coherent personality founded on the assumption that this higher level of experience is the trust, real, or ideal, coupled with a tendency to dismiss other, more mundane) levels of experience as inferior or illusory. When one admires oneself because of his learning, one regards oneself as superior to others. He becomes careless; doesn’t consider his sins to sin. He hopes to be excused by God for his smaller sins. He isn’t afraid of God. Once vain of the correctness of his opinion, his acts, his intellect or wisdom, he ceases to make progress in knowledge. He doesn’t ask anybody about anything.