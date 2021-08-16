Beware of poisonous plants

Technically mushrooms are not plants, but large sized fungi. Majority of mushrooms such as Morels (Morchella) and Button Mushrooms (Agaricusbisporus) are edible and nutritious. Some are lethal including the Amanita phylloides (Death Cap Mushroom). Similarly, there are numerous plants that are toxic and some of them fall in the ornamental category too.

Humans as well as animals have encountered toxic plants from the dawn of civilization and in the course of time gained experience to stay away from them. The indigenous knowledge passed from generation to generation. However, sometimes due to misjudgement owing to several reasons some people unintentionally do consume various toxic plants and thereby fall prey to poisonings.

Similarly, animals normally stay away from toxic plants as these often have bitter taste or pungent smell. But owing to scarcity of fodder or non-familiarity with the surroundings they sometimes consume these toxic plants that cause illness and mortality in them depending upon the quantity consumed.

The cases of plant toxicity are unnoticed and under reported. Plant toxicity may manifest in several forms depending upon the part of the plant consumed and intake. Clinical symptoms may be mild or severe in some cases. Symptoms in acute cases may be seen instantly due to allergies or involvement of cardiovascular and nervous systems whereas delayed in chronic cases involving damage to Liver and Kidneys.

Plant toxins may be alkaloids, glycosides, tannins, saponins, toxic proteins, resins, cyanogens or anti-nutritional factors. Many plants that grown on their own in the wild in pastures and forests are poisonous to livestock. These include Lantana, Ipomea, Daturastramonium (Jimson weed), Abrusprecatorius, Strychnosnux-vomica, Ricinuscommunis (castor oil plant), Sorghum, cyanogenic, seleniferous and oxalate producing plants.

Even some ornamental plants including flowering and non-flowering too are toxic. The beautiful perennial flowering plant commonly grown in the lawns and gardens Nerium Oleander too is toxic. Similarly, Digitalis (Foxglove), Dieffenbachia, Pothos (Money plant), Spathiphyllum (Peace Lily), Philodenderon, Zamioculas (ZZ Plant), Dracaena, Asparagus, Sanseveria (Mother-in-law’s tongue), Euphorbia Milli (crown of thorns), Sago palm, Hydrangea, Lily, Ivy too are toxic. Children and household pets such as Dogs and Cats occasionally fall ill on contact or consumption of such ornamental plants.

Plant identifying apps such as Picture This, Plant Snap, Plant Net etc. are available on smart phones. Plant apps by virtue of Artificial Intelligence (AI) help in identifying unknown plants. Nurseries usually don’t provide information about the plants when we buy them. So these apps can be utilised for identification of the same. However, the apps are not 100% accurate and expert opinion should be sought. Pets such as Dogs, Cats, Rabbits and children should be kept away from potentially toxic plants. Similarly, after pruning the cuttings of toxic plants should be disposed of properly so that livestock doesn’thave access to them. In case intake of toxic plants is suspected immediate medical or veterinary help should be sought.

Dr. Zubair Ahmad War is Alumnus, SKUAST-Kashmir