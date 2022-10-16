Blending Tradition with Modernity

Back in 1960s, Aziz Ahmad described that Sir Sayyid’s achievements as a religious thinker in the context of Islamic modernism can be recognised as tackling with two broadly distinct problems “the rationalisation of the minutiae of non-essential dogma, and the liberalisation of Islamic law”. Regarding latter, Sir Sayyid’s “work is so dynamic and constructive” that it “made tremendous impression on modern Islam in general and on Indian Islam in particular”. Similarly, Wilfred Cantwell Smith remarked that the “ideas which Sir Sayyid was putting forth, and the religion he fashioned, was explicitly and in fact an Islam thoroughly compatible with progress,…, liberal and humanitarian morality, and its scientific rationalism”. This is how Sir Sayyid’s thought and contribution, as a socio-religious reformer, was perceived in the 20th century.

Coming straight to the 21st century, Dr Farhan Ahmad Nizami states that Sir Sayyid was “one of the architects of a Muslim intellectual renaissance in India hardly imaginable in the mid-nineteenth century”, for his efforts and contribution as a “scholar, social reformer, theologian, political thinker, journalist, legislator, cultural historian, pioneer in comparative religious studies, advocate for mass education”, and in many other fields. He, and his legacy, remains relevant even today for many reasons, and one of the major reasons, for Nizami, is that “the issues he faced 150 years ago are, for Muslim communities everywhere, as current as they were then, and perhaps even more intractable.”