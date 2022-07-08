Bongbong: Story of a political comeback

Through these decades in Asia as well as other parts of the world the US, for all its commitment to human rights and freedoms, had no reluctance in supporting brutal dictatorships. In the Philippines the people suffered under Ferdinand Marcos and his wife Imelda who was known for her bizarre extravagance. In 1986 the people revolted when Marcos tried to steal an election which he had lost. The revolt was led by Corazon Aquino, the widow of a prominent Marcos critic Benigno Aquino who was assassinated in 1983, it was widely believed at the dictator’s instigation. It was only when the US was left with no choice that it did move away from supporting Marcos. He fled the country with his family, including the 29-year-old Bongbong, to Hawai.

Marcos died in 1989 in Hawai. After that President Corazon Aquino allowed the family to return to Philippines. After Marcos had fled the country, the authorities began to document the vast amount of wealth his family had siphoned off during his rule. It was expected that the family would face the law and justice would be done. Bongbong returned to Philippines in 1991 and the next year he was elected as a member of the House of Representatives, thus continuing a controversial political career which had begun prior to his fleeing the Philippines with his father. In 1998 Bongbong was elected as governor of his family stronghold of Ilocos Norte a job he held for nine years. Later he became a senator but he lost the Vice-President’s election in 2016.