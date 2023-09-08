Brashtachar Mukt J&K Week | Why only handful of Corrupt Govt officials get Convicted?

Long delay in Convictions?

We all believe in the judicial system which has jurisdiction over other systems of governance, but if the judiciary fails to deliver justice in time who is to be blamed? Regardless of our religion, gender, or region, we have faith in our judiciary but what if we don’t get timely justice in our courts? If a corrupt police officer has been put behind bars only after 15 years of committing the crime, how can people expect to get justice and that is why Martin Luther King has rightly pointed out that Justice Delayed is Justice Denied? In fact I don’t blame the judiciary for these long delays in convictions, but the blame is to be put on the Government as we have only a handful of Special Anti Corruption Courts in Jammu & Kashmir. Hundreds of corruption cases are pending in these courts and only few Govt officials involved in corruption get convicted. In many districts of J&K the regular courts which hear other disputes look after anti corruption cases and the situation is more challenging in such courts. It takes decades to get justice. The corrupt Govt officers who are trapped red handed while accepting money move freely in society because the trail takes years. In fact the J&K Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has shown good progress in trapping corrupt Govt officials during last 3 to 4 years, but when it takes decades to put these criminals behind bars, it frustrates not only the upright officers of our Anti Corruption Bureau-ACB, but the public spirited citizens, activists and whistleblowers also get demoralized who play a role in getting these officials trapped.