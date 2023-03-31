Budgam should be waste free for safety of Aircrafts

These rules make it clear that Budgam district is not a feasible place for setting up a bigger landfill site by Srinagar Municipal Corporation-SMC as the airport and air-force base is located in this area. Ganderbal has a lot of wetland on its western side.We can’t transport waste to Baramulla, Kupwara or Kulgam? So we have no other alternative than to clear a space at Achan landfill site in Saidpora area of Srinagar through Bio-Mining & making waste to energy plant operational as per the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). If this is done we will have enough space cleared and the same can be used for the next 20 to 30 years.

In-house composting

We can also reduce load on landfill site by treating kitchen waste within our house premises. Organic waste consists of 70-80 percent of the total waste generated in our houses. After proper training and awareness of the households the sanitation staff should not lift organic waste from the houses who have enough space (5 marlas land or more) . I have written about this in the past and have been requesting the Govt also to make in-house composting of organic waste compulsory. I personally have been doing this for the last 8 years and this way I reduce at least 50 to 60 kgs of waste every month as my family generates 2 kgs of organic waste daily. The said organic waste gets composted in a pit and the same is used in my own kitchen garden after it gets decomposed. Imagine if one lakh households start processing wet waste in their kitchen gardens, we can reduce 1 lakh kgs of waste every day as every household generates 1 kg of waste on an average per day. In addition, if small incinerators are provided by Govt to residential colonies and panchayats, the diapers and sanitary pads (hazardous waste) can also be disposed of scientifically as well.