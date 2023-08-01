Can Upcoming Summit Reignite Trust?

However, for Indian strategists, India has just shifted from a non-aligned to a multilinked or multi-aligned strategy and nothing more except that today, Indian foreign affairs are expanding, defence is getting stronger and relations with the rest of the globe are more visible and robust. The latest is India’s defence deal to purchase 26 Rafale fighter jets for its navy and three Scorpene class submarines. The upcoming BRICS Summit is expected to be under the lens of the United States and its Western allies. At the BRICS summit, several issues will be addressed, including political and security cooperation, where the involvement of Russia and South Africa will be crucial. Additionally, discussions on the BRICS currency will take centre stage. On the other hand, China emphasises its commitment to multilateralism and supporting the democratisation of international relations, stating that China and India can be opportunities rather than threats to each other’s development.

The simmering tensions between India and China involve a complex border issue, with occasional clashes leading to casualties and tensions. The border dispute remains a significant challenge for both countries including China’s too much intervention in South Asia countries neighbouring Indian borders. It has implications for their respective development and the global landscape. The long-standing engagement between India and China has its complexities, with multiple rounds of talks between military commanders striving to resolve border flashpoints. However, a few significant flashpoints persist, underscoring the delicate nature of the situation.