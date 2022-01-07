Capitol shadows come to haunt

In his speech Biden said that Americans had gathered as one indivisible nation for the transfer of power but the fact is that the country he leads today is disunited and split. And, many Republicans are convinced that Trump was cheated out of victory. On his part Trump has kept this fiction alive. Indeed it was only at the last moment that he decided to call off a press conference he had scheduled for January 6 this year. While doing so he said “In light of the total bias and dishonesty of the January 6th Unselect Committee of Democrats, two Failed Republicans and the Fake News Media I am cancelling the January 6th Press Conference…”. Clearly, Trump continues to behave as he did before his election and during his term of office. He is brash and has a disdain for facts. But these characteristics appeal to his die-hard supporters for whom he can do no wrong. As his followers have not given up on him Republican politicians are wary of crossing his path.

Opinion polls show that Trump is by far the favourite, as of now, to be the Republican Party’s supporter’s Presidential candidate for 2024. Before that America will be going in for Congressional elections in November this year to elect one-third of the Senate and the House of Representatives. Will the events of January 6, 2021 play a role in the campaigns for the Congressional elections? In this context what Lloyd Green notes in a recent article in the Guardian is significant. Green holds “A majority of Republicans view the attack as a defence of freedom (56%) and just under half (47%) cast it as an act of patriotism”. He also states that about 16% of Americans including approximately 25% Republicans “approve” it. From this it would seem that January 6 events may not have as important a bearing on the overall approach of the American people on the Congressional elections as the Democratic Party hopes for. Certainly, the delays in the Congressional Committee’s proceedings on the events of January 6 have not been helpful in influencing America.