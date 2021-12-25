Card data security

What is going to change for cardholders under the new framework?

As a cardholder, you have to first understand the present mechanism of card transaction. When you make a purchase on any e-commerce platform using your card, your card details such as card number, expiry date and CVV are picked by the e-commerce website and its acquiring bank initiates the transaction by sending the details to the card network (be it Visa, Mastercard, Repay or any other network). The card network, in turn, sends them to the card issuer bank or company requesting payment approval. During this payment flow process, your card details could also be saved by the merchant for future repeat transactions.

Now, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked all merchants and payment gateways to remove sensitive customer data on cards saved on their end and instead use encrypted tokens to carry transactions. Under this mechanism, referred to as card tokenization, you won’t be required to mention card number, expiry date, CVV, name etc while using it for a transaction. When a card is tokenized, its number is replaced with an algorithmically generated token. So, when a merchant wants to initiate a transaction on your card, they will use this token, which is a set of random numbers, in place of the actual card details.

So, by virtue of this process, cardholders can go for online purchases without exposing their card details. This will improve their data security.