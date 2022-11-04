Carry it beyond the Integrity Pledge !

Beyond the Integrity Pledge

An integrity pledge is taken by Govt officials during the Vigilance Awareness Week ( Oct 31st to Nov 6th) every year. The integrity pledge reads as :

I believe corruption has been the major obstacle to economic, political and social progress of our country. I believe that all stakeholders such as the Government , citizens and the private sector need to work together to eradicate corruption. I realise that every citizen should be vigilant and commit to the highest standards of honesty and integrity at all times and support the fight against corruption. I therefore pledge

To follow probity and rule of law in all walks of life

To neither take nor offer bribe

To perform all tasks in an honest and transparent manner

To act in public interest

To lead by example exhibiting integrity in personal behaviour

To report any incident of corruption to the appropriate agency

Taking Integrity pledge by Govt officers has become a routine exercise. Very few Govt officers act upon this. Ironically several senior officers who make people or Govt officials to take the Integrity Pledge are themselves corrupt and continue with their corrupt practices. This has become a mockery now. J&K Govt also issued an official circular to commemorate Vigilance Awareness Week. The Secretary General Administration Department (GAD) on 30.10.2022 issued an order directing Govt officers that pledge against corruption be taken during B2V4 meetings in every village. The pledge was taken during the Back to Village programme but the discussion on corruption and making people understand the meaning of the pledge was not done. I wish Panchayat Secretaries, Sarpanches, Panches and other officials including the Visiting Officers would abide by the Pledge they took in the last 6 days.