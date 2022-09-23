Changing Habitat & Food Habits

Bear in Rajbagh

When we see old pictures of Shankaracharya hill (Sulieman Taing) we don’t see any vegetation around it. Even in the old Bollywood movies of 1960s or 70s which have been shot around the Dal Lake, we can see the Shankar Acharaya hill looking completely barren with no vegetation. From the late 1980’s the Urban Forestry Division started planting Kail trees around this hill and now we can see a thick jungle around this hill from at least three sides i.e., North, South and East. Around 2014 when I had gone to attend a spring festival at Almond Villa orchard, a property owned by Dr Karan Singh’s family. I had a long interaction with Jyotsna Singh who is the daughter of Dr Karan Singh and she told me that there is a good vegetation and growth of forest around Shankaracharya hill and Bears come down from the said hill to eat cherries in her orchard. This was around 8 years back. I believe by now the population of bears has increased a lot around this hill. I believe the Bear and her cub that were seen in Rajbagh might have come towards this locality from the Shankaracharaya hill via Gupkar road and then entered the Rajbagh area through Abdullah bridge. As explained above the food habits of these wild animals have changed and they come down to eat left over food in municipality trash bins. In Karewa Damodar (Airport side), only leopards are seen in that area and there is no evidence that any bear has been even spotted in that area. This makes it clear that the said bear had entered Rajbagh via Gupkar road, and it is presumed that both the mother and the cub had come from either Shankaracharaya hill or nearby Zabarwan forests.