Combating climate change

Significantly, this was demonstrated by even US President Joe Biden who is a believer in climate change’s threat to humankind; he did not refer to it at all in his State of the Union speech to the US Congress on March 1. Unlike his predecessor who took the US out of the Paris Climate Change Accord Biden did well to accept it on behalf of the US on the day he took office last year. But it is necessary for the holder of the most powerful political office in the world to emphasise the dangers of climate change to his people at every significant opportunity.

In a summary for policymakers the present report notes “Human induced climate change, including more frequent intense extreme events, has caused widespread adverse impacts and related losses and damages to nature and people, beyond natural climate variability. Across sectors and regions the most vulnerable people and systems are observed to be disproportionately affected. The rise in weather and climate extremes has led to some irreversible impacts as natural and human systems are pushed beyond their ability to adapt”.