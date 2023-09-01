Commonality of interests

On one issue, however, the position of the two countries was similar. This related to Cyprus which has a majority consisting of ethnic Greeks but a sizeable population of ethnic Turks. A Turkish invasion in 1974 effectively partitioned the island and peace is maintained by UN peace-keeping forces. India, like Greece was against the partition of Cyprus. Over the past almost five decades no peace initiative to resolve the Cyprus issue has succeeded. It is interesting that Cyprus issue did not find mention in the India-Greece Joint Statement that came out following Modi’s meeting with his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis. This is perhaps because no single global issue was specifically mentioned. And, it would have been difficult for both sides to find a common formulation on the Ukraine war which is more important for all European countries, including Greece, than the Cyprus issue at this stage.

The India-Greece Joint Statement is an important document for bilateral ties. It makes clear that the leaders of the two countries wish to raise the depth and scope of relations for they have decided to “upgrade Greek-India bilateral ties to the level of a “Strategic Partnership” and agreed to further expand bilateral cooperation in politics, security and economic spheres”. This is a timely decision because the Greek economy which went into what can only be called a prolonged meltdown following the global financial crisis of 2008 has now shown signs of recovery. The time has therefore come when the two countries can seek to build cooperative ties where they have respective strengths in the industrial, services and agricultural spheres.