Congress’ India March

Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and finally Jammu Kashmir. State units of Bihar and Jharkahnd will organise their Yatras as Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra will not pass through these two states.

Timing of Yatra

Keeping in view the dwindling fortunes of Congress in the entire country, Bharat Jodo Yatra may act as a ‘SANJEEVINI’ to the path of revival of the party which is being described by senior leaders as a ‘Turning Point’ in India’s political history as Rahul is highlighting the issues of common people who are reeling under skyrocketing prices of essential commodities, GST imposed even on curd, ghee, milk etc. , high prices of petrol and diesel, crores of educated youths facing unemployment problem, industry is struggling to come out of Covid19 negative impact of Covid19, farmers’ survival problem, a dangerous widening divide in the society to win elections, etc. Due to lack of Pan India presence, no political party could launch a nationwide campaign to lambast the Centre for its failures hence Rahul Gandhi’s efforts through this Yatra may divert the attention from non- issues to people’s woes. It may be recalled that 3000 km statewide journey of Jagan Mohan Reddy had convinced the people that he is highlighting their problems hence they reposed faith in his leadership and his YSR Congress Party won 144 seats out of 175 during 2019 assembly elections besides having clean sweep in Lok Sabha elections thereby negating Modi wave. BJP’s fortunes changed dramatically after 10,000 km Advani’s Rath Yatra though he has been relegated to background and enjoying the status of Unsung Hero in present powerful set up at the center. Congress leader Y S Rajasekhar Reddy had undertaken a 1,400-km padyatra in April 2003 and later led the Congress to a resounding victory a year later thereby defeating the incumbent Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP).