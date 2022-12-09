Connecting through Language

In the 1987 elections the Fiji Labour Party along with the Indian dominated National Federation Party won the elections and formed what was termed as an Indian dominated government though under the leadership of common Fijian, Dr Timothy Bavadra. The electoral defeat of the Fiji chiefs dominated party was not because the Indian community had changed its vote but because the Fijian community was evolving away from the feudal chiefly system. The Fiji Military Forces under Sitiveni Rabuka, an officer ironically trained in India, instigated by the chiefs staged a coup and ousted the government. A turbulent period in Fiji’s history and in Indo-Fijian relations began. Democratic governments alternated with military ones. All this was because equations within the ethnic Fijian community needed to be settled. This happened in 2012 when the political and constitutional role of the ethnic Fijian chiefs was abolished by the dissolution of the Great Council of Chiefs. A new constitution was adopted in 2013 which stipulated that while all communities would preserve their traditions all would be bound by a common Fijian citizenship. That has eased the situation and Fiji goes to the polls again on December 14 2022. In the past three difficult decades many Indians have migrated and the balance of power has shifted to the indigenous Fijians. India has also adjusted to this situation as is shown, inter-alia, by the convening of the Hindi conference.