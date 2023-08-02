Contemporary understanding of Power

This century has thrown many surprises. Futility of hard power stands exposed. Soft power emerged separately and two powers fused together to make way for blooming smart power which then was used as an adherent instrument of state’s foreign policy doctrine. USA prepared its blueprint. Today’s world is measured by the country‘s capabilities of quantifying its smart power in comparative hierarchy of nation- states. America lists the hierarchy, followed by Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, Canada, Switzerland, Australia, and France to the infuriation of China. This is new mapping up of powerful countries. China lags behind in soft power dynamics. However, it has made its new doctrine of soft power mix with hard power perceivable in ‘One Road, One Belt’ master project. It is concerned about soft power realm.

In late 1970s pundits had predicted the slow decline of American superiority over other countries. Paul Kennedy wrote in his best seller book ‘The rise and the fall of great powers’ in 1987 that US was suffering from ‘imperial overreach’. It has exhausted itself, the way Spain and other European countries declined, after tasting the advantages of early modernity, America would go down in the same line. Paul was referring to power in world system circulations. America was dispossessed in Iran and Soviet Union was making advances towards new allies in South Asia. U.S was suffering from recession. Nevertheless, America threw back in Reagan years with new economic boom. Power landscape of the world changed. Reagan’s years were thought to be years of economic stability. Bush senior was the fortunate American President to see the disintegration of Soviet Union. America surfaced as sole super power at the advent of new century. Social scientists started analyzing America’s sustenance of power and hegemony. China was closely watching the developments. The rationale behind this American success, after Paul’s forewarning of decline thesis, was analyzed by Joseph Nye in his book ‘Bound to lead’ in 1990. It was he who coined the term smart power; the term was often used by President Clinton. Nye’s arguments are that America is the land of attractions. Its soft power industries, civil liberties, freedom and security and choices and life styles make it a chosen place in the world. Despite its falling standards, it continues to attract the best minds of different parts of the world to work over there. For Nye, 'the basis of U.S. soft power was liberal democratic politics, free market economics, and fundamental values, such as human rights—in essence, liberalism’. It is culture, ideology and economics of US that is assembled from different parts then packaged and marketed in American brands. It finds way back in those countries wherefrom it had originated, like yoga and pizza currently are in vogue all over the world. China not only followed these observations but invited Nye to China for lectures how China could promote its soft power. In 17th Congress of Chinese Communist Party, President Jintao emphasized that China needs to invest more on soft power. This policy has been continued by the current President Xi Jinping in more speedy way. Examining Nye’s rationale of US soft power, China has already drawn a bigger line in its OROB massive project. It is utilization of soft power ‘decoupled with ideology’, which has the discipline and purveyances that west lacked. President Xi Jinping's coinage, ‘a community of shared destiny’ is in fact Chinese hegemony in the guise of contrapuntalism. It reads as “You don’t have to want to be like us, you don’t have to want what we want; you can participate in a new form of globalization while retaining your own culture, ideology, and institutions.”