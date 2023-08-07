Contest with a difference

The scenario in coming polls will be interesting to watch. National Conference and Congress have already announced a pre-poll alliance, "which will be later converted into post poll alliance." But, can NC and Congress continue their domination or will BJP emerge stronger this time. What will be the fate of PDP? And what about the newly floated parties like Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) and Apni Party? Being the premier party in the past and having ruled the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state for a long time, NC had a strong base in Kargil district. Congress too had strong support. But right now there is a dilemma whether their strong base is still intact or eroded after the August 5, 2019 decisions. NC and Congress are trying to make themselves relevant again in the changed political environment by supporting the demands of some sections of people there. The local groups are demanding statehood for Ladakh, separate Lok Sabha seats for Kargil and Leh districts, constitutional safeguards for land, jobs and resources in the region and bringing Ladakh under the sixth schedule, which provides protection to tribal areas. They had formed Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDC) and joined hands with Leh Apex Body (LAB) for getting their demands accepted by the government. The leaders of KDC and LAB jointly met the union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai in New Delhi in June and discussed the demands with him. The minister assured them that the dialogue will continue. Earlier, in January this year, the union home ministry had constituted a high-powered committee to “ensure protection of land and employment” for the people of Ladakh. Whatever be the ultimate fate of such demands, the non-BJP political parties for electoral gains will try to take political mileage.

BJP has stated that it will contest the polls on its own and will not be having any kind of arrangement with any other party. With NC and Congress having already announced their pre-poll alliance, PDP may contest the elections on its own. The leaders of Congress, NC and PDP while attending the national level meetings advocate unity among opposition parties in elections. But in Jammu and Kashmir things have started moving in opposite direction. Recently on the foundation day of PDP on July 31, its youth leader levelled serious allegations against NC and alleged that the premier party was only seeking polls and alliances. The youth leaders from NC also hit back and asked PDP to leave if it feels suffocated from the unity platform, formed after the abrogation of article 370. This indicated that the two parties may contest the coming urban local bodies and panchayat polls in Jammu and Kashmir separately. And may be they will go same way for the Lok Sabha polls next year and assembly elections, whenever held. After the allegations and counter allegations on that day, there is calm from the NC and PDP sides presently. But anything bitter said or done anytime can trigger more bitterness.