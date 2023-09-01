Converting Waste into Wealth

Gautam’s tryst with upcycling plastic bags began in New York where he was studying film and media in 2001. After almost 13 years Gautam decided to start social enterprise Jaggery Bags with the active support of his wife, a conservation architect and mother who is a retired Physics professor. Jaggery Bags is converting old car seat belts into bags as they have a team of dedicated workers who do this work. Seat belt material in spite of being very strong used to go to landfills, but Gautam’s intervention has changed this and during last several years he has converted almost 10,000 meters of seat belts into bags which are selling in the market efficiently. His work has impacted 24000 people, created 1800 jobs for undeserved community members and diverted around 1500 tons aggregate waste going to landfills.

During my long conversation with Gautam on the sidelines of Acumen fellows meeting, he told me that people were recycling plastic waste and other stuff, but a strong material of seat belts was going to landfills and an idea stuck in his mind to utilize this material for making bags. Gautam also wants to use old army truck material , canvas and parachute material to make some good products and he is exploring that idea and we had a long discussion on that as well and we even decided to collaborate for starting this work in Srinagar Kashmir as well. Gautam is excited to work in J&K as well. In fact he has already used canvas , parachute and other material used by defence forces to make bags but now Jaggery Bags wants to use this material on a large scale and he is now exploring to reach out to Indian Army and Airforce as well.